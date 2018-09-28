Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Greenwich Peninsula first became famous hundreds of years ago when dead pirates were hung in cages there to warn off other sea-faring criminals.

But nowadays it is better known as the home of London's largest music venue - The O2 Arena .

The former Millennium Dome seats 20,000 people and as one of the world's biggest concert halls it draws millions of visitors to south east London every year.

The O2 has been a hotspot for live entertainment since it opened in 2007 and has a packed line-up of world-famous musicians, comedians and sporting events.

So you don't miss out on some of the biggest shows coming to London we've put together a list of upcoming O2 Arena events as well as tips on how to buy tickets and how to get there.

Upcoming events at the O2 Arena

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

November 2

Andrea Bocelli

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

November 4

Childish Gambino

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

(Image: Getty Images North America)

November 11-18

Nitto ATP Finals

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

November 20

Jess Glynne

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

November 21-22

Florence + The Machine

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

(Image: Getty Images South America)

November 23 - 24

Nitro Circus

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

November 25

Noel Fitzpatrick is the Supervet

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

(Image: Neil Reading PR)

November 26

Ennio Morricone

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

November 27

The Four Tops & The Temptations

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

November 30 - December 1

Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics

For more information and to buy tickets visit here .

December 2

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

For more information and to buy tickets visit here .

December 3

Ms. Lauryn Hill

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

(Image: PA)

December 5

Years & Years

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 6

Def Leopard

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 11

Mariah Carey

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

(Image: Getty Images North America)

December 12

Josh Groban

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 13

The War On Drugs

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 14

Madness 'The Sound Of Madness'

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 15

Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 16

Paul McCartney

(Image: The Canadian Press)

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 19

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

December 26 - January 6

Disney on Ice

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

January 17

NBA London Game 2019

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

January 18-19

(Image: PA)

The 1975

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

January 22

National Television Awards 2019

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

January 26

Snow Patrol

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

January 27

Davido

How to buy O2 Arena tickets

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.

You can buy tickets to O2 Arena events and see a full list of upcoming shows on its official website here.

Where is the O2 Arena?

Surrounded on three sides by the river Thames The O2 Arena is located on the Greenwich Peninsula at Peninsula Square, SE10 0DX, a stone's throw away from North Greenwich station.

Getting to the O2 Arena by Tube, bus, car

(Image: Getty Images)

The O2 Arena is right on the doorstep of North Greenwich Underground Station which means it's easy to get to by Tube. North Greenwich is on the Jubilee Line in Zones 2 and 3 and takes 20 minutes to get to from central London. It's also just 10 minutes away from Stratford station.

You can plan your journey to The O2 on TfL's website here.

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 buses all stop at North Greenwich station.

The 24-hour 188 bus also run directly to/from central London and goes via Waterloo station which is useful for visitors getting the train up from south west England.

If you're driving to the O2 Arena it's signposted from the M25 , the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North).

It lies inside the M25 and outside the Congestion Zone.

Drivers should use the O2's postcode, SE10 0DX, for route planners and if they need a junction use Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way.

Is there parking?

You will need to pre-book O2 Arena parking before an event to ensure you get a space. You can book parking on the O2 website here.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

What is accessibility like at the O2 Arena?

The O2 is fully accessible with lifts and public areas are designed for wheelchair use. There is also accessible seating and staff available to help.

For more information on accessible online booking and interpreter services visit the O2 website here.

Restaurants and bars at the O2

There are tons of restaurants and bars to visit within the O2 complex meaning you won't have to travel to grab a bite before the show. Byron, Busaba and All Bar One are just a few of the many places to eat and drink at the O2. You can find a full list on its website here.

Places to stay near the O2 Arena

Its line-up of world class acts means many visitors to the O2 will be coming from far afield. If you need somewhere to stay over after the show there are a handful of hotels on the venue's doorstep. The O2 even offers special hotel deals for people staying over.

You can find full details on its website here.