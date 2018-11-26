Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has suffered life-changing injuries after an incident at Vauxhall train station.

The casualty, who police say is in his 20s, remains in hospital receiving "specialist care".

Police were called to reports of the man being on the tracks at Vauxhall station on Saturday night (November 24).

A photo taken at the scene revealed a huge emergency services response on the night.

It's understood the London air ambulance attended, as well as other paramedics, police and fire officers.

There were reports at the time of the man having suffered head injuries, with some witnesses claiming he had been hit by a train.

A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed the man's severe injuries on Monday (November 26).

In a full statement, police said: “Shortly after 7.30pm on November 24, officers were called to Vauxhall station after reports of a person on the tracks.

“Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also attended and a man in his twenties was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

"He remains in hospital receiving specialist care.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious.”

