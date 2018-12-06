M25 traffic is heavy and slow after a crash closed two lanes of the motorway.

The four car collision left debris on the road which is taking time to clear, according to the INRIX traffic and travel alerts service.

Congestion on the clockwise side of the M25 stretches from Clacket Lane Services and Junction 6 for Godstone back to Junction 5.

Elsewhere two lanes are closed southbound on the M40 in Buckinghamshire after a crash.

There are queues of traffic for five miles, according to reports.

Two cars were involved on the M40 Southbound at J4 A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout).

Scroll down for live updates on the traffic incidents.

