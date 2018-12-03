A busy road in the Wimbledon area is closed in both directions this morning (December 3) due to an ongoing "police incident", with reports that armed police have been spotted in the area.

Haydons Road in South Wimbledon is blocked because of a developing incident between Quicks Road and South Park Road.

The incident is thought to be near a Sainsbury's and The Garden Shed pub.

According to reports, traffic problems were first reported just before 8.30am in the area.

It said: "A218 Haydon's Road in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to police incident from Quicks Road to South Park Road."

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

