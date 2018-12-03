Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police chased a man "pointing a pistol" before closing a road in south London, a witness has claimed.

Haydons Road is shut in both directions on Monday morning (December 3) in the Wimbledon area because of a "police incident".

The incident first came to light through traffic reports about the road being blocked between Quicks Road and South Park Road.

But witness reports have since revealed accounts of a frightening chase between 8am and 8.30am

UPDATE - Police confirm a man was shot during a 'pre-planned' operation

A local resident, who did not want to be named, told this website they heard a "loud bang" at 8.10am as they were about to leave for work.

They added: "I saw a man wearing red – not sure if undercover police or not – running past the Garden Shed pub pointing a pistol.

"Almost immediately as the guy in red ran past the pub, two undercover cars put on their sirens and pulled a U turn back up Haydons Road.

"All parties involved headed up North Road."

After watching the police speed off seemingly in pursuit of a suspect, the witness said they felt unsettled.

They added: "It wasn’t a comfortable sight seeing a man casually dressed with half his face covered with a bandana/snood carrying a huge firearm."

Police activity appears to be focused on the junction between North Road and Haydons Road, the witness reported.

The local resident added: "5-ish mins later one of the undercover police holding the large gun headed back around the corner and past Sainsburys – he went to collect his police cap that he was not wearing.

"He then headed back towards North Road and was searching in the gardens of the flats on the corner of North Road for something."

At 8.23am, when the witness left the area, there was only a “little” police presence.

But more police cars and an ambulance turned up by 8.25am, the witness added.

We are awaiting confirmation of armed police involvement from the Metropolitan Police.

Another witness told us that police were escorting residents living inside the police cordon out of their homes this morning.

She added: "The police could only tell me it was a 'police incident and I wasn’t to worry'."

Just before 10am the road closure remained in place and there were still local reports of police activity in the area.

