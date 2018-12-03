Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Haydons Road closed: Photos from the scene after police officers shot a man in Wimbledon

  • Share
  1. Police officers in forensic clothing were visible on Haydons Road in Wimbledon after armed police shot a man on December 3, 2018
    Police officers in forensic clothing were visible on Haydons Road in Wimbledon after armed police shot a man on December 3, 20181 of 6
  2. A police cordon on Haydon's Road in Wimbledon on December 3, 2018
    A police cordon on Haydon's Road in Wimbledon on December 3, 20182 of 6
  3. The cordon on Haydons Road3 of 6
  4. A police cordon on Haydon's Road in south Wimbledon on December 3, 2018
    A police cordon on Haydon's Road in south Wimbledon on December 3, 20184 of 6
  5. A road closure on Haydon's Road, south Wimbledon, on December 3, as shown on the AA traffic map
    A road closure on Haydon's Road, south Wimbledon, on December 3, as shown on the AA traffic map5 of 6
  6. Live updates on an incident on Haydon's Road
    We are providing live updates on the Haydons Road incident on December 3, which is near The Garden Shed pub6 of 6
WimbledonLive updates on Wimbledon shooting: Haydons Road closed as police confirm they shot a manWimbledon shooting: Police have confirmed they shot a man in a pre-planned operation
Metropolitan PoliceHaydons Road closed: Witness describes loud bang and 'police chasing man with pistol'Locals in South Wimbledon have described seeing armed police in the area and residents being escorted from their homes
WimbledonWimbledon shooting: Police confirm armed officers shot a man in pre-planned operationA man is in hospital after police shot him during an operation on Haydons Road on December 3
CrimeLocked up: The west London criminals jailed in NovemberMurders, drug dealing, stabbings, stalkings, car thefts and much more that were brought to justice last month
Metropolitan PoliceLive updates after two men 'stabbed at Ealing Turtle Bay restaurant'Two men, aged 23 and 19, were rushed to hospital where tehy are being treated
Kingston Upon ThamesHow Kingston's tallest building could be turned into hundreds of new flatsThe 22-storey block is currently used as offices but is 'no longer fit for purpose', says its new owner
YeadingLive updates as 'travellers camp' outside Tesco in YeadingOne resident says loud noises could be heard at 3am
Kingston Upon ThamesWhy one London council looks set to make another truly huge redundancy payout The chief executive received a £312,000 golden handshake last year despite a two-year bankruptcy warning
WestminsterLondon's market traders will have to pay more for their stalls as council seeks to recoup costs Stall-holders at sites including Berwick Street and Rupert Street have spoken out about the effects of a fees hike
South London NewsHaydons Road closed: Photos from the scene after police officers shot a man in Wimbledon
WimbledonLive updates on Wimbledon shooting: Haydons Road closed as police confirm they shot a manWimbledon shooting: Police have confirmed they shot a man in a pre-planned operation
Metropolitan PoliceHaydons Road closed: Witness describes loud bang and 'police chasing man with pistol'Locals in South Wimbledon have described seeing armed police in the area and residents being escorted from their homes
WimbledonWimbledon shooting: Police confirm armed officers shot a man in pre-planned operationA man is in hospital after police shot him during an operation on Haydons Road on December 3
CrimeLocked up: The west London criminals jailed in NovemberMurders, drug dealing, stabbings, stalkings, car thefts and much more that were brought to justice last month
Metropolitan PoliceLive updates after two men 'stabbed at Ealing Turtle Bay restaurant'Two men, aged 23 and 19, were rushed to hospital where tehy are being treated
Kingston Upon ThamesHow Kingston's tallest building could be turned into hundreds of new flatsThe 22-storey block is currently used as offices but is 'no longer fit for purpose', says its new owner
YeadingLive updates as 'travellers camp' outside Tesco in YeadingOne resident says loud noises could be heard at 3am
Kingston Upon ThamesWhy one London council looks set to make another truly huge redundancy payout The chief executive received a £312,000 golden handshake last year despite a two-year bankruptcy warning
WestminsterLondon's market traders will have to pay more for their stalls as council seeks to recoup costs Stall-holders at sites including Berwick Street and Rupert Street have spoken out about the effects of a fees hike
South London NewsHaydons Road closed: Photos from the scene after police officers shot a man in Wimbledon
Top Stories
YeadingLive updates as 'travellers camp' outside Tesco in YeadingOne resident says loud noises could be heard at 3am
CrimeLocked up: The west London criminals jailed in November
Murders, drug dealing, stabbings, stalkings, car thefts and much more that were brought to justice last month
Metropolitan PoliceSadiq Khan says violent crime in London has been made 'far worse' because of police cuts
The mayor is concerned that falling numbers of police officers makes it harder to stop stabbings
knife crimePolice investigate as victim ‘brazenly’ stabbed with machete by gang of five near Portobello RoadPolice said the brazen Orchard Close attack happened out of view of CCTV cameras so are appealing for witnesses
HarrowMan attacked near Tesco in Harrow town centre in a critical condition in hospital
Police cordoned off the College Road Tesco branch on Friday
TubeRare opportunity to see hidden London with abandoned station tours, bomb shelters and film setsYou can see a mile-deep bomb shelter and London's first skyscraper
CourtsThe disturbing west London paedophiles jailed in 2018 so farA former priest with an interest in babies, a sports coach who targeted pupils and others have been locked up
HillingdonThis west London borough had the most cardiac arrests in London
New statistics also indicate more than two thirds of cardiac arrests patients received CPR from a relative or passer-by
Shepherd's BushTeenage boy stabbed in the shoulder in Shepherd's Bush street rushed to hospital
The boy, aged just 16, was stabbed in the shoulder
HounslowInnocent man 'catapulted' from car after seat belt broke when Bentley driver crashed into himThe driver of the Bentley Continental GT drove straight through a red light at 48mph after he'd been racing an associate
Rayners LaneYoung man found with machete and cannabis in Rayners Lane avoids jail
People have reacted criticising the sentence
Grenfell Tower fireGrenfell fraudster who claimed to be homeless and living in tower on night of fire jailedHe exploited the tragedy to help his immigration case and get free housing in Chelsea