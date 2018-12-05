First look inside FunHouse in Croydon

NewsgalleryFirst look inside FunHouse in CroydonTake a look inside the newly opened FunHouse barShare BySam TrueloveSenior reporter18:11, 5 DEC 2018Updated18:14, 5 DEC 2018The town centre venue opened on Saturday, December 1 (Image: David Cook)1 of 13FunHouse boats two ball pits, pool tables, a ping pong table and two bars (Image: David Cook)2 of 13The opening weekend was described as a great success (Image: David Cook)3 of 13Beer pong has proven to be a hit at the venue already (Image: David Cook)4 of 13FunHouse is exactly as it sounds (Image: David Cook)5 of 13The venue's two bars provide great areas to chill out with some drinks (Image: David Cook)6 of 13FunHouse has proven to be very popular since it opened (Image: David Cook)7 of 13The venue's two ball pits contain 20,000 balls between them (Image: David Cook)8 of 13FunHouse boasts a quirky interior, with captivating UV colours and large eye catching props (Image: David Cook)9 of 13The Sky Garden has been popular as it is undercover (Image: David Cook)10 of 13FunHouse is open seven days a week between midday and 2am (Image: David Cook)11 of 13A DJ is booked to play a range of music on a nightly basis, with music heard in both the two indoor areas (Image: David Cook)12 of 13'Welcome to the house of fun' posters adorn the walls of the venue (Image: David Cook)13 of 13