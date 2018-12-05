Load mobile navigation
First look inside FunHouse in Croydon

Take a look inside the newly opened FunHouse bar

  1. The town centre venue opened on Saturday, December 11 of 13
  2. FunHouse boats two ball pits, pool tables, a ping pong table and two bars2 of 13
  3. The opening weekend was described as a great success3 of 13
  4. Beer pong has proven to be a hit at the venue already4 of 13
  5. FunHouse is exactly as it sounds5 of 13
  6. The venue's two bars provide great areas to chill out with some drinks6 of 13
  7. FunHouse has proven to be very popular since it opened7 of 13
  8. The venue's two ball pits contain 20,000 balls between them8 of 13
  9. FunHouse boasts a quirky interior, with captivating UV colours and large eye catching props9 of 13
  10. The Sky Garden has been popular as it is undercover10 of 13
  11. FunHouse is open seven days a week between midday and 2am11 of 13
  12. A DJ is booked to play a range of music on a nightly basis, with music heard in both the two indoor areas12 of 13
  13. 'Welcome to the house of fun' posters adorn the walls of the venue13 of 13
South London NewsFirst look inside FunHouse in CroydonTake a look inside the newly opened FunHouse bar
