A new bar with two adult-sized ball pits opened in Croydon town centre at the weekend - and it looks amazing.

FunHouse opened its doors for the first time on Saturday (December 1) and more than 500 people visited over the weekend to see whether Croydon's newest bar is worth the hype. Judging by the photos they are sure to have had a great time.

When we revealed what the new High Street venue will offer back in October it is fair to say there was a huge reaction from our readers, so it is no surprise the bar proved tobe so popular attacting hundreds of people over its first weekend.

The venue appears to be exactly as it sounds, boasting two ball pits, pool tables, ping pong tables, beer pong tables and two bars.

The two adult-sized ball pits are without doubt the main attraction, with both containing 200,000 balls between them.

Tav Sanassee, activities manager at FunHouse, told us that the opening was a great sucess.

"We had quite a lot of customers through the door on Saturday and there was a lot of excitement," he said.

"We had a lot of businesses around the area come in on the night and they have been very supportive of what we are doing.

"The ball pits were very popular, as well was the beer pong and pool tables.

"The reaction has been really good. We also had our gin and prosecco buffet on Sunday and also our 2-4-1 night on Monday."

Located opposite Club 88, FunHouse has taken over the site which used to be home to Casafina and The Big Eat American Grill, and is open seven days a week between midday and 2am.

Owned by the same management team who run Club 88 and the bar Memory Box, the venue boasts a quirky interior, with captivating UV colours and large eye-catching props.

Tables and chairs are placed around the venue, while a DJ is booked to play a range of music on a nightly basis, with music played throughout the indoor areas

Food is also be available, with chicken wings, chips, mozzarella dippers, nachos and pizza all on the menu.

"There [has been a buzz about the bar] with loads of people sharing stuff on social media," added Mr Sanassee.

"Even in the ball pit, people had their phones out and were filming. They were taking photos of the beer pong too and it was good fun."

Croydon 'needs something like this'

Mr Sanassee previously said FunHouse will offer "something completely different" in Croydon.

"I think Croydon does need something like this as if you look at the places you can go in Croydon at the moment this is different," he said.

"You have restaurants, clubs and pubs. You have to go to places like Shoreditch for something like this and we feel this brings something totally unique.

"It's a really exciting project that we have put in a lot of work to make sure this is perfect and right for Croydon."

How can I book a ticket?

Booking a visit to FunHouse will mean reserving a two hour slot in one of the ball pits.

Week day tickets cost £5 when booked in advance online.

'Funky Friday' tickets - for between 4pm and 8pm - also cost £5 in advance. The cost rises to £7.50 from 8pm until 2am.

'Balls Out Saturday' tickets are priced at £7.50 in advance.

FunHouse also offers special packages for birthdays, work nights out, stags and hens.

To follow updates on their progress visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can email info@funhousecroydon.co.uk for more information about booking and how to visit.

Ticket information is also available online.