Crystal Palace Football Club’s training ground kitchen was infested by mice for several months, a damning report has revealed.

A food hygiene inspection was carried out at the Eagles’ training complex off Copers Cope Road, Beckenham, in the summer, with an inspector giving it the worst possible rating of zero.

The training ground is used daily by the Premier League club’s players and staff, and the kitchen had to shut while the club dealt with the infestation.

The food hygiene inspection report was released to Kent Live by Bromley Council following a Freedom of Information request, with the report outlining the reasons for the poor rating.

The investigating environmental health officer, who visited the training ground on August 29, said in the report the facility had a “significant mouse problem”. As a result of this issue, the kitchen had to shut down while immediate pest control action was taken.

“It is clear that you haven’t managed the problem effectively and the activity has been ongoing for several months," the report added.

“You agreed to voluntarily close the kitchen for a few days to address this matter.

“Appropriate treatment methods must be used to eliminate these pests.”

Management staff at the south London club’s training ground were ordered to employ pest control contractors and warned that failure to improve the food hygiene standards “may result in formal action being taken”.

They were also told to remove mouse droppings, not leave dirty washing up overnight and ensure all dirty equipment was cleaned before leaving at the end of the day.

Damaged and worn chopping boards were also found and the club was told they must be replaced as they “can’t be effectively cleaned and disinfected”.

"You have been given a food hygiene rating of zero...because the conditions found at the time of inspection were unacceptable," the investigating environmental health officer added.

“Personally, I am disappointed as you have failed to ensure the safety of the food you are producing and feeding your staff.”

'We are confident our five-star rating will be restored'

In response to the bottom food hygiene rating, in a statement Crystal Palace said they are "confident" a five-star food hygiene score will be achieved.

A spokesman for the club said: "We invested substantially in the training ground over the summer, upgrading facilities for our players and staff, and immediately took action to remedy the issues highlighted in the kitchen area following the works.

"The remedial action was approved by the environmental health inspector and we are confident that our five-star rating at Beckenham will be restored when we are re-inspected, in line with our five-star rating for the kitchen facilities at Selhurst Park."

*The food hygiene rating for Crystal Palace Football Club Training Ground is publicly available on the Food Standards Agency website and is correct as of December 5, 2018.