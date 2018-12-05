Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leader of Croydon Council has offered a guarantee that the town's proposed Westfield shopping centre will not become a "white elephant" despite the current depression on the high street.

Work to demolish the Whitgift Centre is expected to kick off in August next year to make way for the £1.4 billion mall.

It is expected to be completed in 2023, ten years after it was first approved by Croydon Council.

At a full council meeting on Monday, December 3, one member of the public asked whether the shopping centre would be a success in the current shopping climate.

She said: "I was worried about Westfield coming into Croydon. You’ve got Marks and Spencer, House of Fraser and all the giants closing down and we’re opening an even bigger giant.

"What will become of Croydon if Westfield becomes a white elephant?

"Do we have any alternate measures to assist small businesses and the owners of Westfield?"

But Labour council leader, Tony Newman, insisted that the council supports the many small businesses in the borough and that he is confident the project will be a success.

"In terms of new businesses, there was a phenomenally successful economic development event at Box Park and actually 99% of businesses in Croydon are small businesses. We work very closely with those," he said.

"In terms of Westfield, that is on track to be a success story and those major brands that you mentioned would be a part of that.

"Having seen the figures last week, Westfield in Stratford had 50 million visits last year, that is the level of success we are dealing with there.

"I think the challenge [for us] is to get it up and on site, but then it will be an exciting challenge to manage the demand and making sure the infrastructure in Croydon is fit for purpose."

He added that Croydon Council "never loses sight" of SMEs (small and medium enterprises).

Westfield, the story so far:

Westfield has major shopping centers at London's White City and Stratford City. They weer named the UK's most successful shopping centres in a report by GlobalData in October this year.

There has been huge excitement in Croydon about the proposed Westfield site but it has been subject to many delays.

The Croydon Westfield and Hammerson development was unanimously approved by Croydon Council’s planning committee in November 2017 and given the green light by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in January.

A joint John Lewis and Waitrose store was confirmed to be a major part of the new shopping centre in May 2018.

Currently the Croydon Limited Partnership (CLP), in charge of delivering the development, is going through a compulsory purchase order (CPO) process to buy up the land needed for the scheme.

In the summer, following speculation that the Westfield deal could collapse Croydon Council gave assurances that it would continue to work with the CLP on other proposals to regenerate the town centre.