Two would-be robbers who tried to steal a cash box at gunpoint in South Harrow have been jailed for a total of 22 years.

Tyrone Deer, of Arundel Drive in Harrow, pointed a gun at a guard holding a cash box outside Asda in Northolt Road while counting down from ten at 10.20am on May 18 this year.

The 41-year-old fled in a stolen getaway vehicle driven by Leon Gerald, 43, after the guard called for help.

After police tracked them down and caught them spying another crew refilling an ATM, the pair pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court.

Deer will spend 12 years behind bars while Gerald got 10 years.

What happened?

Deer and Gerald, who has no fixed address, targeted cash-handling company Loomis while a team was preparing to refill an ATM outside the Asda in Northolt Road.

One of the guards stepped out of the vehicle carrying the cash box when Deer approached him wearing a mask and holding a gun.

Deer pointed the gun at the guard’s legs and demanded for the cash box to be opened. He then began counting down from ten as a threat to the guard.

At this point the Loomis guard called for help and the gunman fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

How were they found?

During the course of the investigation, detectives from the Flying Squad identified the vehicle used to flee the scene, and identified Deer and Gerald as being in possession of that vehicle.

Detectives traced them to a supermarket on High Street, Yiewsley where they were spying on another Loomis crew refilling an ATM.

Deer and Gerald were caught by armed officers from the Met’s Force Firearms Command while inside the getaway vehicle, which was stolen in a burglary in February.

The pair were found in possession of a revolver, which was loaded with six rounds of live ammunition.

Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

What do police say?

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Scott Hartley, from the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “I am incredibly proud of the detectives in this case who worked tirelessly to identify and trace these dangerous suspects who attempted to carry out a reckless and violent robbery in broad daylight.

"Deer and Gerald are dangerous offenders who at the time of their arrest were carrying out reconnaissance in an attempt to commit another cash in transit robbery.

“Had it not been for the actions of my detectives, working closely with colleagues from the Force Firearms Command, I am confident these men would have gone on to commit further offences.

"They have now been brought to justice and taken off the streets; they will spend a long time in prison and will no longer be able to terrify and harm innocent members of the public who are simply doing their jobs.”

A Judge’s Commendation was awarded to DI Hodge, DS Carr, DC Davis, DC Tauber and DC Pinto for their work on the investigation.