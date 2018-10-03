Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Northolt imam carried out "horrendous" sex attacks on two young girls he was appointed teach the Quran to.

Hafiz Azizur Rehman Pirzada, from Laughton Road, Northolt, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault on a female under 13, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday (October 2).

He carried out the sickening sex attacks on two girls between 2007 and 2009. They were aged between nine and 11 when the abuse took place.

The 76-year-old had been appointed to teach them the Quran.

Both of the victims came forward to speak to police in July 2015.

Pirzada was arrested at his home address on July 28, 2016. He was then charged with the 10 offences in March 2018.

Detective Sergeant Tony Killeen from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Team said: "This is a case stemming back ten years, but despite the length of time since the incidents Pirzada has been convicted of his crimes.

"The victims have shown a great degree of courage, persistence and determination in securing the conviction, having persevered with the allegation and supporting the police investigation.

"The victims have had to live with this trauma and the absolutely horrendous abuse they endured for the years they were under the control of Pirzada and will have to live with these memories for the rest of their lives.

"Pirzada used his level of trust as a religious leader to assault the girls. I would urge anyone who has been a victim of Pirzada to contact police - specially trained officers are there to support you."

Pirzada will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, 19 November.