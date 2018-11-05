Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shocking video has been posted on social media showing a cardboard model of the Grenfell Tower being put onto a bonfire.

It isn't clear where or when the sickening incident occurred but it appears to have been filmed at a Bonfire Night party.

Kay Oldroyd, who came across the video on Twitter, has forwarded it to police and called for the incident to be treated as a hate crime.

The cardboard model has "Grenfell Tower" written on the top and has cardboard cut-outs of people waving from windows for help.

What makes the video even more shocking, is that party guests can be heard laughing and cracking jokes off camera, while the model - which has an England flag flying from the top - burns.

One person can be heard saying “don’t worry, stay in your flats, we are coming to get you”.

The group continues to laugh as the fire goes up the tower and there are shouts of “help”, with one person even heard saying “that’s what happens when they don’t pay their rent”.

Another can be heard shouting “jump out the window”, and there are laughs as one of the cardboard people loosely stuck on starts to hang off.

At one point, sirens can be heard in the background and someone says “they’re coming, the fire brigade” and a friend replies “too late, you’ll need more than one”.

Kay Oldroyd adds in a subsequent tweet: “I want these beasts prosecuted. Flying the English flag and enjoying a good old laugh at the expense of hundreds of lives who died in the most horrific way.

“This is the sick mentality of racist, bigoted individuals.

“As much as I hate to share this video I want them identified.”

The origin of the video is not yet clear and the Met Police have been approached by Get West London for information on whether it is treating what happens in the video as a crime.