Cyclists have been injured colliding with vehicle doors almost 400 times in west London in seven years.

Some 135 cyclists were injured in Westminster, 82 in Kensington and Chelsea, 65 in Hammersmith and Fulham, 36 in Brent, 26 in Ealing, 25 in Hounslow, eight in Harrow and six in Hillingdon.

The 135 in Westminster was more than any other district in Britain.

Hotspots in west London included Shepherd’s Bush, Ladbroke Grove and Chiswick High Road.

Around Britain there were four cyclists killed and 2,565 injured by hitting vehicle doors between 2010 and 2016.

Cycling UK has campaigned on the dangers of ‘car dooring’ and encourages vehicle users to use the so-called ‘Dutch reach’ to open a car door.

This involves using the hand furthest away from the door handle to open it - for a right hand drive car on British roads that would mean using your right hand to open the passenger door and your left hand to open the driver side door.

This twists your body around, making it more likely that you’ll see an oncoming cyclist over your shoulder or in the wing mirror before opening the door and putting them in danger.

Paul Tuohy, Cycling UK’s Chief Executive said in September: “Some people seem to see car dooring as a bit of a joke, but it’s not and can have serious consequences.

“Cycling UK wants to see greater awareness made about the dangers of opening your car door negligently, and people to be encouraged to look before they open.

“In the Netherlands they are known for practicing a method, known sometimes as the ‘Dutch reach’, which we think could be successfully encouraged in the UK.

“Cycling UK has written to the Department for Transport asking them to look into this, and highlight the dangers of ‘car-dooring’ through a public awareness THINK style campaign.”

Men represented 1,810 of the cyclists, with women making up the remaining 759.

The most common age of these cyclists was between 26 and 35 years old.

At least fifty-five of them were under 16 years old.

Where cyclists were injured

Local Authority / Total, 2010-16

Westminster / 135

Kensington and Chelsea / 82

Hammersmith and Fulham / 65

Brent / 36

Ealing / 26

Hounslow / 25

Harrow / 8

Hillingdon / 6