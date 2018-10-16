A male driver involved in a crash which closed Ruislip High Street died in hospital.

The road was closed near Costa Coffee, between Pembroke Road and Eastcote Road, at the end of Church Field Gardens, from just before 4pm to about 6.30pm on Tuesday (October 16).

Police said the car collided with the central reservation and the driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as a "priority" patient.

He was sadly pronounced dead at 5.10pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.51pm to a road traffic collision in Ruislip High Street.

“We sent an ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

The man's next of kin have been informed, Met Police have said.

