The February edition of Homes & Lifestyle is out today (January 26) with ideas on using the hottest shade for 2018 - purple - to best effect in your home and garden.

There are pages of properties to buy and rent, and news from west London’s leading estate agents and property companies, who have been supporting the magazine since it was launched a year ago.

Among the many advertisers who have benefited from the greater reach of the digital magazine is Aleksandra Turner, marketing manager of Japan Services, which covers the Acton and Ealing areas.

“We decided to go digital to reach a wider audience, especially those who do not pick up a print copy. We like a digital magazine because of its interactivity, immediacy, and a different way in which it engages with the customer,” she said.

