Notting Hill's biggest new mansion, inspired by a Greek temple, has gone on sale for £25 million.

Even though the mega-mansion takes design cues from some of the oldest standing structures on earth, it is very high tech.

Located at 57 Pembridge Villas in Notting Hill, the most expensive property ever marketed in the chic neighbourhood features seven bedrooms, and spreads over 8,700 sq ft.

Havona House is built on the site of a former hotel and took four years to construct, and is the biggest private house built in Notting Hill for more than a decade.

Luxury developer Albert Bridge Properties Ltd have kitted out the home with a private spa, complete with 21-metre swimming pool, and the large living spaces are filled with bespoke Case e Progetti furniture.

And if you're not using the swimming pool, the moving floor can rise up and create a vast ballroom or banqueting space.

Spread over a sub-basement, basement, lower ground, ground and three upper floors, the property is vast, united by a cantilevered spiral staircase running from the ground to top floor.

The enviable family home's jewel in the crown is an automated parking garage system, capable of holding three cars, which has been installed in the UK for the very first time.

The owner will be able to use their mobile phone to control the US Park Plus robots in their basement, to steer and park their cars for them.

The main reception room's soaring high ceilings and reclaimed oak parquet flooring, stone fireplace and ceiling coving are striking and thoroughly impressive.

The kitchen is designed by Pedini and features a curved central island and breakfast bar, with integrated Brazza and Miele appliances and Subzero fridge, Subzero freezer and wine fridge.

If you've had enough of swimming in your vast private pool, you can step into your personal gymnasium, sauna, hammam or shower facilities.

And if you want to check out the 750 sq ft garden, there are automated floor to ceiling glazed doors from the family living room leading straight out.

And for the owner, the master bedroom suite occupies its own private floor.

Of course this level of luxury does not come cheap. Rokstone, which is marketing the property, are looking for offers in excess of £25 million.

Konstantinos Diamantopoulous, owner of Albert Bridge Properties Ltd, says: “Havona House is the largest and finest newly built mansion to be constructed in Notting Hill for many years, backed by a 10 year NHBC guarantee.

"Combining classical architecture with modern specification and Feng Shui principals, this unique family house is set apart by the quality of the specification, which incorporates fully automated driverless parking, and the abundance of entertaining space.

"This includes the private spa with its swimming pool room which can be transformed into a ballroom or banqueting space via the pool’s moving floor.”

