Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The government has given its backing to a proposal to make it easier for Londoners to build upwards, making existing properties taller.

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid has come out in support of the plan, which could "ease pressure on valuable open spaces and help growing families".

Under the proposals, which were consulted on in partnership with then Mayor of London Boris Johnson in 2016, additional floors can be added more easily to existing houses, blocks of flats, shops and offices.

"Upward extension" could offer a solution to Londoners wanting to free up more space without paying over the top prices, however any upward extension would still need to be in keeping with the roofline of other buildings in the area.

The policy aims to allow councils to maintain open spaces and the character of an area without compromising the need to build more homes.

It is also hoped it will help the preservation of listed buildings and conservation areas in inner cities, while putting an end to "unwanted garden grabbing".

The policy will form a part of the government's draft National Planning Policy, which is to be consulted on in early 2018.

(Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/ Getty Images)

Responding to the 2016 consultation, the government said: "We welcome the support for the principle of upward extensions to existing premises to provide more homes in London.

"The responses have confirmed that there is potential to deliver more homes by increasing densities on brownfield land."

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid said: "The answer to building new homes isn’t always an empty plot, or developing on a derelict site.

"We need to be more creative and make more effective use of the space we already have available.

"That’s why we are looking to strengthen planning rules to encourage developers to be more innovative and look at opportunities to build upwards where possible when delivering the homes the country needs."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .