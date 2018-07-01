Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The July issue of our online property magazine is now available here at getwestlondon to give you all the latest property news and advertising in an easy accessible format.

It's an essential read for anyone who’s planning to move home, invest in property, wanting to rent or let, or who simply has an interest in homes, interior decor and DIY.

With plenty of local property news, homes for sale and lifestyle and interiors inspiration, it also provides estate agents and property firms with an additional marketing channel to reach an extended audience, complementing existing property platforms in our print titles: the Ealing Gazette, Uxbridge Gazette and Chronicle & Informer.

Trinity Mirror South property advertising manager Colin Tovee said: “Print still has an important place, but the online magazine can been looked at on phones and tablets, which enables us to put estate agents and their properties right in front of people while they’re commuting or on the go.

"The magazine also has more than 80,000 followers on social media. The website covers a vast area and attracts visitors from all over west London and beyond. This is a new and effective way of putting advertisements in front of them."

To advertise in the magazine, contact Colin Tovee on 07760 353407 .

To view the new property magazine click here