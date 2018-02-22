Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As we look forward to more daylight hours in a matter of weeks, the property market also springs to life at what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year.

Our Homes & Lifestyle magazine is the ideal place to start your property search, as it's where you'll find the pick of West London's homes for sale and rent.

It's also packed with interior decorating and gardening advice - this month, we select the best home buys for dog lovers and there are tips on how to create a family photo wall.

Read the magazine in full here

Our online property magazine has gained many fans since it was launched over a year ago, with advertisers keen to capitalize on its wide digital reach.

Marta Rygol of Rolfe East New Homes said: “We have found ‘Homes & Lifestyle’ to be the perfect tool for marketing our new homes to audiences normally out of our reach. With more potential purchasers looking online than ever before, digital advertising seems to be the way to go.”

Gita Patel of Bridge Property Services said: “We decided to go digital to reach a wider audience of homeowners and buyers. We have been impressed with Homes & Lifestyle magazine.”

To advertise in next month’s edition, or to find out more, contact Colin Tovee on 07760 353407 or email colin.tovee@trinitymirror.com

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.