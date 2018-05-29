Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Interested in property? Looking to buy or rent a new home? The new June edition of our Homes & Lifestyle features plenty of fabulous newly available homes in and around west London.

There's also a mix of inspirational advice and features, including how to transform a dull staircase into a rising star and tips on creating a lush green lawn.

The online-only magazine is well supported by advertisers, including estate agents, developers and conveyancers who have welcomed its wider digital reach. So it's an ideal place to start your property search.

And if you're looking for a brand new home, the very latest new development launches are listed too.

To read the magazine simply click here.

Regular advertiser Deep Grewal, director of Landmark Property Services, is pleased the digital magazine has enabled his firm to reach a wider audience.

“Online is the way forward for advertising and we are very happy with how Get West London has embraced this and increased our exposure on its site,” he said.

To advertise in next month’s edition, or to find out more, please contact Colin Tovee on 07760 353407 or email colin.tovee@trinitymirror.com