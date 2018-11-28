Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The period between Christmas and New Year is one of the busiest times for online property searches as potential buyers and sellers consider moving home in the year ahead.

Get up to speed and browse all the latest properties to come onto the market for sale and rent in the December issue of our online Homes & Lifestyle magazine.

There's also plenty of home decor advice with ideas for travel-inspired interior themes.

And there's some tips on how to get a late late burst of colour in the garden next November, with advice on the best chrysanthemums to go for.

To read the magazine simply click here.

To advertise in next month’s edition, or to find out more, please contact Colin Tovee on 07760 353407 or email colin.tovee@reachplc.com