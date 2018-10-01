Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're interested in buying or renting a property in the west London area, the new October edition of our free Homes & Lifestyle has plenty of newly listed properties to browse.

And as there's still time to move before Christmas, it's a good place to begin your search.

Local advertisers include Rolfe East, Stamfords, Aeon Estates and Bridge Property Services and there's a range of new homes developments too.

Plus, there's the usual inspirational mix of interior design, gardening and practical advice for home owners, including advice on setting up a tranquil nursery on a budget and planting a fitting floral tribute to mark the passing of a much-loved pet.

To read the magazine simply click here.

To advertise in next month’s edition, or to find out more, please contact Colin Tovee on 07760 353407 or email colin.tovee@reachplc.com