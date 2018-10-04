Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

House-hunters in London could buy themselves a home about half an hour from the city centre on a salary of just £17,400.

In the capital's astronomically expensive housing market affordable properties are still available on the Central, District and Metropolitan lines.

A new version of the tube map has revealed how much exactly how much you need to live near each underground station.

Shop assistants, nurses, chefs, teachers and bus drivers could bag themselves a one bed home on standard salaries in places like Newbury Park, Oakwood and Croxley.

But for prospective buyers looking at London's Zone 1 then difference in the required salary is staggering - you'll need an annual pay packet of nearly £250,000 to buy in Knightsbridge.

We've broken down the least and most expensive tube stops to live near in London below:

How does it work?

(Image: Michael Crabtree/PA)

The new tube map is the work of credit experts TotallyMoney and shows much Londoners must earn to afford a one-bedroom property across London Underground, Overground, and DLR stations.

Researchers looked for the median house price of one-bedroom properties currently available within one kilometre of each station on the map.

They also assumed buyers would have a deposit of 10 per cent and worked out the monthly repayments on a 25 year mortgage.

Finally, the experts factored in how much tax and national insurance would be paid across all tax bands and reached the gross salary you needed to receive to live by each tube station.

New Tube Map: Buying in London? Here’s what you need to earn View fullscreen

So, for example, to live in Angel on the Northern Line, you'd need to be paid a whopping £97,000 a year to but a one-bed pad there.

But over in the District Line's Wanstead, prospective one-bed buyers need a salary of £27,300.

The five least expensive tube stations to live near

1. Newbury Park - £17,400

(Image: TotallyMoney)

Bottom (or top?) of the tube map property list is Newbury Park out on the Hainault Loop on the Central Line.

The station is in Zone 4, with a trip into central London taking around 35 minutes. A peak time adult oyster single fare to zone one costs £3.90, or £2.80 off peak. A weekly travelcard is £49.

Newbury Park station itself boasts its distinctive post-war arched bus shelter which 1951 Festival of Britain Award .

Located in the heart of the borough of Redbridge this is an area with a fast growing and diverse population. At the 2011 census, Newbury Park had a 60 per cent Asian or British Asian population.

(Image: Getty)

Eastern Avenue (the A12) is the main road bisecting this largely suburban area, running west to east out to the M25.

Nearby are several little-known beauty spots. Valentines Park has a mansion, open spaces, lake and animal corner and aviary.

The sprawling Fairlop Waters boasts an 18 hole gold course, driving range and a lake for windsurfing, sailing and angling.

A small home here could be yours if you're paid at least £17, 400 a year - affordable for many public service workers.

2. Redbridge - £17,400

(Image: TotallyMoney)

Only a couple of stops away from Newbury Park on the Central Line is Redbridge station, also in Zone 4.

Travel time and costs to the city centre are similar, with the station located in the East London borough of the same name.

In 2015, residents of Redbridge borough were found to be the most satisfied in the whole of London.

Good quality schools, transport links and green spaces are cited as part of the area's appeal.

Redbridge station itself is not far from the expansive, green Wanstead flats that contributes to area been known as the 'leafy borough'.

3. Oakwood - £17,600

(Image: TotallyMoney)

The second most northernly stop on the Piccadilly Line is Oakwood, about a 35 minutes tube ride into the city centre.

With the Zone 5 station only built in the 1930s, this part of the borough of Enfield is a relatively young north London suburb.

Properties in the area are mostly owner-occupied, with a sizeable proportion being private rented.

(Image: Google)

Census data shows local residents are slightly older than the borough average and there is a sizeable Greek Cypriot population.

This is also another green part of London with 10 parks or open spaces within the area.

This is a more affluent part of Enfield, but TotallyMoney's research shows a salary of £17,600 could get you a one bed property here - well in the reach of teachers, nurses and bus drivers.

A seven day tube travelcard from Oakwood to Zone 1 costs £58.20.

4. Upney - £22,300

(Image: TotallyMoney)

Over in East London is Upney Station, where a salary of £22,300 will allow you to buy a one bed property.

This Zone 4 stop on the District Line can be reached from the city centre in around 35-40 minutes on the tube.

The station is in the Barking area of the relatively small borough of Barking and Dagenham. A seven day travelcard to zone 1 from here costs £49.

It's a young borough that historically has had high unemployment, lower levels of qualifications and lower life expectancy.

But the Longbridge ward area around Upney Station is on average more wealthy, safer and diverse than the rest of the borough.

There's a sizeable population hailing from Bangladesh, Pakistan or India.

Nearby green spaces include Castle Green, Greatfields Park, and slightly further away the large Chase Nature Reserve.

The area boasts the National Trust property Eastbury Manor, and Barking town centre has a wide range of shops and pubs, a leisure centre and theatre.

And if you're looking for a spot of lower league football action, Dagenham and Redbridge's ground is only a couple of tube stops away.

5. Croxley - £25,500

(Image: TotallyMoney)

Croxley is the last stop before reaching Watford on the Metropolitan Line to the north west of London.

A salary of £25,500 could get your that one bed of your dreams in an area about 40 minutes from the city centre.

Out in Zone 7, this is out in the farthest reaches of London, near the M25. In fact, its actually in Hertfrodshire.

(Image: Google)

Its location in the suburb of Watford give residents easy access to the town's shopping and leisure facilities.

If you're commuting into the capital a seven day tube Travelcard will cost £67.70.

It may be that employment opportunities arise in Watford or the nearby Croxley Park business centre.

Which other areas are more affordable to buy in?

Station Salary required Chigwell (Central Line, Zone 4) - East London £26,400 Hornchurch (District Line, Zone 6) - East London £26,400 Wanstead (Central Line, Zone 4) - East London £27,300 Dagenham East (District Line, Zone 5/6) - East London £27,300 Dagenham Heathway (District Line, Zone 5) - East London £28,000

The five most expensive tube stations to live near

5. St. Paul's - £170,900

(Image: TotallyMoney)

Fancy living in the shadow of London's most famous religious building? Well, you better start asking for that pay rise.

You will need an annual salary exceeding £170,000 to consider buying just a one bed property in this prime central London location on the Central Line.

Such pay levels are way beyond public sector workers, corporate middle managers and even top bosses. According to TotallyMoney, average CEO pay is around £134,000.

Elsewhere on the Central Line, business leaders may fare better. The average price of properties along all its stations are £72,200.

Underground Line Average salary needed to buy property along the line's stations Bakerloo £91,620 Central £72,700 Circle £160,066 District £85,568 DLR £66,165 H&C £91,152 Jubilee £81,981 Metropolitan £70,074 Northern £84,914 Overground £64,219 Picadilly £74,504 Victoria £94,850

4. Bond Street - £173,400

(Image: TotallyMoney)

If shopping is your thing, you could consider a home in London's most exclusive retail area.

Bond Street (on the Central and Jubilee Lines) has properties so pricey you'll need a massive annual salary of at least £173,400.

That's more than the Prime Minister's £150,000 package - mind you she already has a pretty smart central London home of her own to enjoy.

Bond Street station itself exits onto the busy Oxford Circus near to Selfridges and John Lewis department stores.

From here you can easily walk to destinations in Mayfair, Marylebone and Soho, packed with pubs, bars and restaurants.

3. Mansion House - £176,100

(Image: TotallyMoney)

The clue is perhaps in the name - Mansion House (on the Circle and District Lines) is in a very wealthy part of town, in fact it's right next to the Bank of England.

Unfortunately, unless you're going to stage the heist of the century, you're unlikely to be able to afford to live here.

Someone with a salary of around £176,100 could nab themselves a one bed around here, probably something only attainable for the financiers working across the City of London.

(Image: Getty)

This is an office-heavy part of town that becomes very quiet on the weekends, is in easy walking distance of many London landmarks.

St Paul's Cathedral, the Tate Modern, National Theatre and Globe Theatre are close by as is Borough Market.

2. Hyde Park Corner - £230,000

(Image: TotallyMoney)

You could be a neighbour to the Queen if you're fortunate to receive a stellar salary and buy a home on Hyde Park Corner on the Piccadilly Line.

Buckingham Palace is just next door to this super smart part of town, sitting between St James Park, Hyde Park, Belgravia and Mayfair.

Basically, it's monopoly dreamland - in fact the board game's most expensive property, Park Lane, is just nearby.

Hyde Park Corner itself is a bit of a busy road junction, but the streets around are filled with beautiful squares and mansion blocks.

The shopping districts of Oxford Street and Knightsbridge are just short walks away.

1. Knightsbridge - £248,600

(Image: TotallyMoney)

As glitzy as it gets - incredible apartments, shopping in Harrods, flashy cars, expensive restaurants and strolls in Hyde Park.

Knightsbridge properties, on the Piccadilly Line, are only available to the super wealthy. You'll need to be paid a cool £248,600 a year to buy just a one bed home here.

For a bit of culture then the Victoria and Albert, Natural History and Science Museums are easily accessible on foot.

Time to start playing the lottery...