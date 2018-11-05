Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two police officers were mown down on Friday evening (November 2) as they tried to stop a group of suspected thieves from escaping.

Police were already tracking a stolen van when they came across the vehicle and found a group of people trying to break into it on Fieldend at 1am.

The suspects, all male, got into an Audi RS6 and sped away from the scene when they saw police arrive – and hit two officers on the way.

One officer, in his attempt to stop the car, was hit and rolled over the bonnet while another had his foot run over.

Both were taken to Kingston Hospital for treatment but neither has any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

A police helicopter then circled the area looking for the suspects.

No arrests were made as the Audi could not be traced but the van has been reunited with its owner.

The officers are now on sick leave.