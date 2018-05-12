The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have named the 38-year-old man who was shot dead in Queensbury as Leon Maxwell, from Watford.

Emergency services were called to Cumberland Road, near Queensbury tube station, on May 1, at about 9pm to reports of a shooting.

Once there, armed police and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found Leon, who was also named by friends as Leon Reid, suffering from a critical gunshot injury and despite their best efforts, he died at the scene an hour later, at 10pm.

Police say that formal identification has now been completed and a post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

On the same evening, a 26-year-old man attending a north London hospital at about 9.08pm suffering from gunshot wounds. He remains there in a stable condition.

Police say that enquiries are continuing to establish any links between the two men.

No arrests have so far been made into either attack, and police are appealing for any witnesses.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, should call the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be given anonymously online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online