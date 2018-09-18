Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Metropolitan Police have made an appeal to the public to help find a man who is wanted for multiple offences across West London .

Kaymore Cham, 38, is wanted by the police for four offences, which include: failing to appear at court twice, public order and a breach of bail.

An appeal was launched by Hillingdon police on Tuesday evening (September 18) at around 7pm, for help in tracking Mr Kaymore Cham down.

(Image: Met Police)

In a tweet, @MPSHillingdon wrote: "Can you help us find Kaymore Cham, 38? He is wanted for multiple offences across the #WestArea and we need to track him down!"

The police have stated that if you know where Mr Kaymore Cham is, there is no need approach him, but have instead have urged members of the public to call them with any information on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.