Whether you're London born and bred or you've ventured to the capital for your next big move, a lot of us will have experienced the highs and lows of flat sharing in the big city.

If you don't know it already, the fun years of living with your best friends in a student house are well and truly over when you enter the 'real world' of looking for somewhere to call home, in a fast paced housing market which after browsing for 20 minutes, makes you want to crawl into bed and cling onto your mum.

Yes, looking for a flat in London is scary to say the least but extortionate rent and notorious landlords aside, facing the prospect of sharing your living quarters with complete strangers is daunting.

London is a big place, packed full of weird (and wonderful) people with a range of attitudes, beliefs and habits.

So, when you're rushing to find somewhere to live within your budget and preferred location before it is quickly snapped up by the hundreds of others doing the same, you run the risk of running into a couple of, different, people to say the least.

One Twitter post quoting a particularly picky person, reportedly looking for a someone to join their flat in Finsbury Park, has gone viral and it hilariously captures the woes of flat sharing in the big city.

So, imagine that you've found a flat which ticks all of the boxes.

The general etiquette is to send a super friendly message to the person advertising the room to let them know you're interested, along with a couple of fun (but not too out there) facts about yourself to convince them you're worth the time of a flat viewing.

The three dots pop up on your phone screen - great they're typing back. But they're typing a pretty long message - this is surely a good thing, right?

Instead of the enthusiastic response you're expecting, you're faced with an essay which is well, a little more than off putting.

From not being allowed to cook at specific times, to door slamming and bedroom noise, the long list of requirements belonging to this anonymous person who is seeking the perfect flatmate in north London is simply something else.

"I need you to be out of the flat on week days during normal working hours," the brutal criteria begins.

"My new flatmate has to be a quiet and considerate person. Which means you should use door handles rather than push the doors to slam... I'm not looking for a 'bull in a china shop' kind of flatmate."

"I don't want to hear noise coming from your room all of the time," it continues.

"This isn't a very sociable house. We don't do parties and we don't really have time to cook together or watch TV together."

Okay, it isn't the most polite start but they are looking for a quiet and considerate person which to some extent, we can all understand.

But, things are about to get slightly weirder and more specific.

"There's no cooking in this flat before 8.30am and after 11pm. Occasionally I will allow it, and you can also make some porridge or use the microwave," the message continues.

"If you prepare proper work lunches at home, you'll have to make them the previous day.

"I don't like people spending a lot of time cooking in general.

"If you ONLY eat cooked/fried meals because you don't know how to make a sandwich and you hang around the kitchen for hours a day or spend every weekend preparing elaborate meals and baking, this isn't the place for you."

Unsurprisingly, it is this last requirement which seemingly excludes anyone who does not work a 9-5 job that caused the most reaction.

"There's a lot but this is the part that gets me first time I hear someone complaining about cooking something else than sandwiches," the Twitter user added.

Another commented: "This is my favourite part because he thinks the only reason people cook meals is because they don't know how to make a sandwich."