A perverted private hire driver from Harrow who sexually assaulted three female passengers has been jailed.

Hire Mire, from The Mall, was jailed for two years on Friday (November 16) at Wood Green Crown Court, having been found him guilty a week before of three offences of sexual assault by touching.

The 51-year-old’s first offence was on September 22 last year in Buckinghamshire.

Over the next two days he committed a further two offences in Surrey and Hackney.

Police were told by TfL in October, 2017 that Mire had been responsible for the assault on September 24 in Hackney.

The female victim had made a complaint to his private hire company, who in turn told TfL.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Met's Taxi and Private Hire Policing Team (TPHPT).

Intimidated and vulnerable

After a separate trial, he was convicted on April 9 this year at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court of two public order offences.

These two offences involved speaking to lone female passengers in a sexual manner, making them feel intimidated and vulnerable.

The first of these incidents took place on May 22 last year in Camden; the second on September 22 in the same year in Buckinghamshire.

Mire was arrested on October 26, 2017 for the sexual assaults and public order offences.

In each of the incidents Mire targeted lone females. He would either sexually touch them or make sexual remarks of a graphic nature.

In one case, after trying to grab a victim's hand and speaking in a suggestive manner, he made 21 attempts to contact her on her mobile phone after she gave into his demands for her number.

Siwan Hayward, TfL's director of compliance and policing, said: "I commend the passengers for coming forward and reporting the series of predatory incidents, and working with the police to secure this conviction.

“We take all allegations against licensed taxi and private hire drivers extremely seriously and as soon as we were made us aware of this offence we suspended this driver's licence immediately.

“We want the highest safety standards for all customers and work closely with the police to prevent crime, fully investigate all allegations, and bring offenders to justice."

Facing justice

Mire has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This means he will not be able to drive any female unless she is a family member or previously known to him or he has notified a Public Protection Unit officer and written authorisation has been given.

He cannot apply to be a licensed private hire or taxi driver in England and Wales or act as a licensed private hire of taxi driver.

Sergeant Jonny Harris, from the Taxi and Private Hire Policing Team, said: "Mire has received a very strong sentence for his despicable offending.

"This investigation involved five young women having to attend court to give evidence.

"All showed extreme courage in doing so and I have nothing but praise for them for coming forward.

"I hope this sentence gives members of the public the confidence to report these type of offences and a clear message that these offences will not be tolerated."