A pedestrian who died in a collision in Ealing had just beaten cancer.

Mary Forde, from Ealing, was ready to move into her new home in the week she was hit by a car in Gunnersbury Avenue at 1.40pm last Tuesday (October 2).

The 60-year-old was flown by air ambulance to hospital, where she died a day later.

Her family have described her as a “strong and determined woman” who made a full recovery from cancer just this year after a “difficult fight”.

“Mary was due to move to her new home the week she died. She was looking forward to the future and moving on with her life. She was in a happy place,” they said in a statement.

“Mary has a large and loving network of family and friends, and was loved by all.

“Mary, pre-deceased by her parents and youngest brother, was one of 10 siblings; with 20 nieces and nephews, brother and sister in-laws, extended relatives and a large circle of close friends in the Kilburn and Ealing areas of London.

“She will be eternally missed by all.”

Mary was a member of Montagu Nurses in Marylebone and later became the landlady of The Sir Colin Campbell pub in Kilburn.

She was born in 1958 in Castleblayney, County Monaghan.

In 1979, she moved to England to join her sister, Mairead, and extended family in West Ealing, Northfields and Hanwell.

Detectives are investigating the collision and would particularly like to speak to a motorcyclist and an Uber driver who stopped at the scene.

The North Circular between Gunnersbury Lane and Uxbridge Road was closed in both directions while Mary was treated.

The driver of the blue Vauxhall Astra involved in the collision stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest.

The collision happened at the junction with Leopold Road and any witnesses or anyone with information that could help the investigation should call police on 020 8991 9555.