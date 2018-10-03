Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 60-year-old man has died in hospital after he was involved in a car crash in Kilburn.

Met Police officers were called at about 12.40pm on Saturday (September 29) to Quex Road, where an air ambulance later landed.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in a critical condition but sadly he later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

The car did not stop at the scene but was located nearby.

Although a 25-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the collision is no longer being treated as a deliberate act, a Met Police spokesperson said.

The arrested man has been released on bail pending further enquiries to a date in late October.

Detectives from the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command continue to investigate the incident.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or any motorists who may have captured any part of the incident on dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the witness appeal line at Alperton on 020 8991 9555 or via 101 quoting reference 3261/29Sep.