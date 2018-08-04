The video will start in 8 Cancel

On August 3, 17 years ago, a Real IRA car bomb went off in Ealing Broadway , injuring seven people.

Seconds after midnight, as punters were streaming out of pubs and clubs in the area, the 45kg bomb went off in a parked car.

Debris from the bombing, which was blamed on dissident Irish Republicans, spread as far as 200 metres, injuring seven people.

The Ealing Broadway bombing came two months after another Real IRA bomb went off outside the BBC's Television Centre in Shepherd's Bush.

A call had been made just half an hour before the bombing to an on-call doctor, the BBC reported , saying a bomb had been placed in the non-existent Ealing Broadway Road.

Residents in the immediate area surrounding Ealing Broadway station were evacuated and police cordons remained in place for days.

The car was identified as a grey Saab 900, in which 100lbs of plastic explosives had been placed.

In 2003, five men were jailed for their part in the Real IRA bombing campaign, which also included a failed bombing in Birmingham.

The bombing also resulted in a massive leak in the mains water supply, which flooded the Ealing Broadway shopping centre.

