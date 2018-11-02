Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six caravans and two cars were brazenly camped in front of houses in Northolt this week.

Travellers first parked up on a patch of green just off Vanbrough Crescent and in full view from Ruislip Road on the weekend.

They set up camp just yards from residents’ front doors and were joined by another group on Monday night (October 29).

Police were called to two reports of anti-social behaviour on the site on Wednesday – Halloween – but the encampment was moved on Thursday (November 1) at 4.30pm.

When GetWestLondon visited the site on Thursday morning, litter was strewn across the site and there appeared to be Halloween decorations hanging from the fence between the green and Ruislip Road.

There was a wooden pallet clearly burned in a fire with a chair on the side – suggesting someone may have started the fire and then sat next to it.