For English football, it doesn't get much bigger than a trip to the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal, I mean, unless you're a Tottenham fan of course.

The multi-time Premier League winning side are one of the most successful in English footballing history, and although the last few years haven't been the most successful for them, they're still one of the biggest teams in the country.

But how much does it cost to go and watch them play? And if you are heading to a match, how do you get there?

Well, these questions and more are answered below in our handy guide to seeing an Arsenal FC match.

Where is the stadium?

Emirates Stadium, Hornsey Road, N7 7AJ

How much are home ticket prices?

£26 - £95

How much are away ticket prices?

£26 - £30

How much for a pie?

£3.90

How do I get to the ground?

The Stadium is just a few minutes walk from both Holloway Road and Arsenal underground stations, both of which are on the Piccadilly line. The closest overground station is Drayton Park, again, just a few minutes walk from the stadium.

What are the closest pubs?

1. Tollington Arms, N7 6DN

2. The Coronet, N7 6NJ

3. The Auld Triangle, N4 2QW