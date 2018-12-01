Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vulnerable 98-year-old man who was left critically injured in hospital after a “horrific” violent robbery in his own home has died.

Peter Gouldstone, of Bounds Green, passed away in the early hours of Friday, November 30, the Met said.

The pensioner was found suffering from a head injury and extensive bruising to his body on November 6, after police were called by London Ambulance Service to an address on Evesham Road.

Police say there was clear evidence of “disturbance” at the property, and some of Peter’s possessions had been taken, including a 26inch Panasonic television, of model TX - L26X10B.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Peter remained in hospital throughout November before his passing. His family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from North Area CID said: "We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Peter’s death. It is the worst news for his family and for all those who cared for and knew him.

“I urge anyone who has information, no matter how small a detail, to search their conscience and contact police without delay.

“I particularly want to hear from people that may have been offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 that may have appeared out of place.

(Image: Met Police)

“A Crimestoppers reward of £10,000 remains on offer for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this despicable offence.

“Finally, I would ask that Peter’s family are left alone to grieve and come to terms with their loss at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident can contact Enfield CID by dialling 101 and quoting 2140/6NOV.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or use their non-traceable anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org