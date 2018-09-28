Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Roundhouse in Camden is one of London's premier music and performance venues.

Every year it runs a packed programme of live music, performing arts, talks, festivals and other events.

A host of famous names have performed at the former train shed building since the 1960s.

If you're planning to catch a gig or show, here's everything you need to know, from booking tickets to getting there by tube.

What is the Roundhouse?

The large, round brick building is a former 19th century train shed that has been transformed into a performing arts centre.

The previously derelict property started hosting its first events in 1966 as Centre 42, a new community arts centre project lead by playwright Arnold Wesker.

But Wesker's vision did not receive enough support and the venue passed into new hands in 1970.

The Roundhouse became famous for its rock 'n' roll and punk gigs in the 1970s before financial difficulties saw in close in 1983.

During the 1990s it hosted crazy raves that would last for days before reopening as one of London's leading arts venues in 2006.

Where is the Roundhouse?

This landmark venue is on Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8EH, just on the edge of Camden Town market.

Near the junction with Haverstock Hill and Adelaide Road, it is only two minutes walk from Chalk Farm station and 10 minutes walk from Camden Town station.

Who has performed there?

Who hasn't performed there! An impressive roll call of performers have trod the stage at the Roundhouse.

Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, the Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Blondie, Elvis Costello, Oasis, Radiohead, Prince, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, the list goes on and on.

It has also hosted immersive circus experiences, huge art installations and theatre and opera performances.

What's on right now?

The Roundhouse website, www.roundhouse.org.uk, contains all the up to date information on upcoming events.

Its online calendar currently has details of planned gigs running into early 2019.

The details of historical gigs are also saved online so you can also check out if one of your favourite bands has paid a visit.

How do I book tickets?

Ticket enquiries can be made by phone on: 0300 6789 222. Lines are open Monday - Friday, 9.30am-5pm, Saturdays 9.30am-4pm and Sundays 9.30am-4om.

You can also make enquiries over email via the venue's website: help.roundhouse.org.uk/customer/portal/emails/new.

Bookings can also be made in person with reception and box office staff. Usual opening hours are Mondays, 9.30am-5pm, Tuesday - Friday, 9.30am-9pm and Saturday - Sunday, 9.30am-5pm.

The Roundhouse is a flexible venue space that changes according to what's on, so there is no fixed seating plan. Graphics of event seating plans are made available through the ticket booking process.

The venue doesn't offer exchanges, refunds or resales, but may swap a ticket to a different date for Roundhouse produced shows where there are multiple performances.

Discounts are some times offered to groups and schools, students, the unwaged, the over-60s and children aged 15 and under.



If you’re aged between 16 and 25, you’re eligible for free GET IN membership, which offers £5 tickets to selected events at the Roundhouse.

The a range of other membership offers available. More information is here: www.roundhouse.org.uk/about-us/support-our-work/become-a-member.

Booking fees apply to ticket transactions.

When do events start and end?

Stage times or running times for performing arts events will be advertised on the Roundhouse event webpage once available.

The standard curfew for music gigs is 11pm, which may be occasionally extended.

Is there a bar and restaurant?

The Roundhouse Bar & Café is open every day 10am-5pm, and until late when performances are on.

During events two big bars are typically open at the back of the Main Space.

The Circle Bar on the top floor of the Roundhouse is open 30 minutes before the start and stays open throughout shows.

During good weather visitors can also enjoy the views from Torquil’s Bar and Terrace which overlooks Chalk Farm Road.

Is there a cloakroom?

Yes. The cloakroom is on Level 0 in the foyer. It opens an hour before performances start and there is a small charge per item.

A variety of items can be stored, but visitors are asked not to bring large bags and suitcases which can't be brought into the Main Space.

During winter months the cloakroom is often full by 8.30pm.

Bicycles can not be left in the cloakroom.

What is accessibility like at the Roundhouse?

The Roundhouse has step free access to accessible toilets, bars and performance spaces on all levels.

The main entrance to the building has level access through power-assisted doors from Chalk Farm Road.

The car park offers ramped access to Level 1.

For more information visit: www.roundhouse.org.uk/your-visit/venue-accessibility.

How do I get there by London underground, bus and bike?

The Roundhouse is 800 metres walk from Camden Town tube station, which is on the Northern Line.

A closer station is Chalk Farm, just 150 metres away, which is also on the Northern Line.

Kentish Town West is on the London Overground and is a 800 metre walk to the venue.

Several buses run along Chalk Farm Road including the 24, 27, 31, 46, 168 and 393.

Buses to and from Camden include 24, 27, 29, 31, 134, 135, 168, 214, 253, 274 and C2.

There are no car and coach parking facilities at the Roundhouse and vehicles are not permitted to park on the road outside.

There are a few bike locking points outside the Roundhouse and some near Chalk Farm Tube.