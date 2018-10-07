Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers were attacked with a large knife after arriving at a house in Islington to break up a suspected fight.

The team rushed to Liverpool Road on Saturday night (October 6) after reports of a disturbance but one teenager pulled out the weapon and turned on the officers, said police.

Two male officers suffered stab wounds and two female officers were also injured during the incident.

While one of the officers remains in hospital, the other three have been discharged and the team have been praised by the force for their courage and professionalism.

The 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

According to the force, after receiving reports of the disturbance in the residential road close to the tube and train station at 11.40pm, the officers were met with hostility.

A 19-year-old man inside the home reportedly pulled out a large knife and two of the male officers at the scene suffered stab wounds.

Two female officers were also injured, one of which sustained a head injury and another suffered a possible fractured wrist.

The team from the Met's central north command unit were rushed to hospital and three of them have since been discharged but one of the stab victims remains in hospital.

A taser was used during the incident and a knife was recovered at the scene.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was treated for minor injuries at hospital before being taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

Another 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.

The officers who tackled the "difficult situation" have been praised for their bravery.

Superintendent Mike Hill, Central North Command Unit said: "This incident demonstrates the courage and professionalism officers show day in day out in what can often be a dangerous job. When officers respond to what can often be a difficult situation or go to assist members of the public they should not be met with violence, it is completely unacceptable.

Whilst arrests have been made if you have any information that can assist police with their ongoing inquiries; witnessed the attack or what occurred prior to police attendance please get in touch".

Enquiries are ongoing however the force has urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

If you can help with enquiries, call the police on 101 quoting CAD 7687/06 Oct or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.