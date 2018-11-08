Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Metropolitan Police sergeant has been sacked and banned from working in law enforcement after performing a sex act on a woman in front of people on a train.

Police Sergeant Kyle Blood, who worked on Enfield borough, was found to have breached the Met’s behavioural standards in disciplinary hearing held on Wednesday (November 7).

The hearing found he had committed discreditable conduct.

The Met said that on June 17, 2016 PS Blood committed a sex act on a woman in view of members of the public on a train.

PS Blood was dismissed without notice from the police force.

The Met said he would now be placed on a “barred list” which prevents him from being employed in law enforcement or associated law enforcement organisations.