Police are hunting a man who is said to have smiled after he felt a woman below the waist at a tube station.

At around 7.30am on Saturday, September 29 a woman in her 20s was walking into Wood Green station when a man walked past her making sexually inappropriate comments.

As he passed, he also touched the woman inappropriately below the waist. The victim turned around to face the man, who then smiled at her.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who he is then contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 513 of 29/09/2018.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.