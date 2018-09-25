About 80 firefighters have rushed to the scene of a large fire at Highbury Leisure Centre.

The large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the building from some distance.

London Fire Brigade has said 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines were called at 12.03pm to bring the flames under control.

There are so far no reports of injuries, as around 100 members of the public and staff evacuated before emergency services arrived, but the roof of the building was damaged.

Station Manager James Chapman said: “Crews worked hard in difficult conditions to bring this large fire under control.

“A number of local road closures are in place around the site, so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Firefighters from Islington, Holloway, Stoke Newington, Paddington and surrounding fire stations are expected to remain on scene into the evening damping down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We'll bring you the latest on this developing incident on our live blog below: