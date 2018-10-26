Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 43-year-old guest who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old in her own home while her mother slept has been jailed and will be deported after his four-year sentence.

Angel Huberto Clavijo-Lopez, of Linthorpe Road in Stamford Hill, was staying overnight at the victim's address on the invitation of her mother when he carried out the "abhorrent" crime on May 21 2016.

Clavijo-Lopez waited until the mother was asleep before entering the victim's bedroom and getting into bed with her. As he left the room, he threatened her and said what he had done should be kept as "their secret".

Detective Inspector Jimi Tele said: "This was an abhorrent crime against an innocent young girl.

"Clavijo-Lopez has been held to account and I hope that his sentence and indefinite placing on the Sex Offenders Register demonstrates how seriously this type of crime is taken.

"He will also be deported at the end of his sentence and I hope that this, along with his sentence, offers some comfort to the victim and her family."

Clavijo-Lopez was arrested on September 8 2016, over three months after the attack, and charged on January 5 this year.

In addition to his prison sentence, he was issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period and placed on the Sex Offenders register for life at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday (October 25), having been found guilty at the same court on October 2.