Police have named a man stabbed to death at a home in Hendon and charged a woman with his murder.

The Met were called to reports of a man stabbed in Greyhound Hill on Friday, October 26 at 11.39pm.

Paramedics and police tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has now been named as 47-year-old Martin Welsh.

A 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has since been charged with the crime and is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 29).

(Image: Joe Gammie/PA Wire)

She has since been named as 43-year-old Natasha Welsh, of Greyhound Hill. Her relationship with the victim is not yet clear, though police said they were known to each other.

A crime scene remained in place in the area as of 6am on Sunday, with a white forensic tent put up.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating, though the Met says police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing, and that there are no other reported injuries.

Two other people arrested, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested but have been released with no further action taken by police.