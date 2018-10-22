Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

See inside London's spectacular floating bookshop

  1. Star is the resident book barge dog1 of 12
  2. Jon Privett hand picks the books sold at the barge2 of 12
  3. The book barge as its own outdoor sound system3 of 12
  4. A rusty skeleton of piano strings sits atop the barge like a witchy mast4 of 12
  5. Word on the Water, the floating bookshop, draws in Londoners looking for a bit of peace and quiet5 of 12
  6. Paddy Screech decided to co-found the book barge having previously worked as a counsellor6 of 12
  7. Long-time boat dweller James Bentley helps at the book barge twice a week7 of 12
  8. Word on the Water has been featured in several books about extraordinary houseboats8 of 12
  9. The book barge was saved from closure after 6,000 people signed a petition to get it a permanent mooring.9 of 12
  10. The barge plays out soulful music along Regents Canal10 of 12
  11. The book barge's comfy sofas and toasty wood-burning stove make it the perfect London hideaway11 of 12
  12. The bookshop barge came about thanks to "a lucky coincidence"12 of 12
