An elderly woman collapsed while ringing 999 during a burglary in her Barnet home and tragically died the next morning.

Police got the urgent call from the 77-year-old at 6.01pm on Tuesday (December 4) and officers drove to her home in Bells Hill.

Two burglars had forced their way into her home and stole items.

The woman collapsed while on the phone to the police operators. Emergency CPR was given by poilce on arrival and she was taken to a north London hospital in a critical condition.

Tragically she died on Wednesday morning (December 5).

Her next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are underway to establish if the burglary is linked to other similar offences in the area.

At this stage there have been no arrests.

DCI Noel McHugh from the Homicide and Major Crime Command will now be leading on this investigation.

'A wonderful elderly lady has died'

He said: “Our focus now is catching the culprits behind this burglary which has contributed to the death of an elderly woman.

“We are doing everything we can to build a clear picture of this incident. This includes looking at three other break-ins that have been reported in the nearby area.

“Work is ongoing to establish if they are linked. Three of the four properties targeted were empty when the burglaries took place.

“Both suspects involved are described as white males aged in their twenties and of thin build. They wore dark woolly hats and dark clothing.

“Any burglary is an awful and harrowing experience which can leave many feeling uncomfortable in their own homes. This burglary has ended with the worst possible consequences.

“A wonderful elderly lady has died. With that in mind, I want to reach out and make a direct appeal to anyone from the criminal fraternity who has information to contact us.

“You will know and discussions will be going on about who is involved and where any stolen property is, I need you to have the confidence to call police and let us know who is responsible.

"The public will see a significant police presence in the area. This will include house to house enquiries, CCTV gathering and forensic work to identify the individuals involved."

Increased police presence

Chief Superintendent Simon Rose from North West Area said: “These break-ins and the subsequent death of an elderly woman will no doubt cause concern and alarm to those in the area.

“Locals can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. We are there to help them and support the local community but need their help also.

“If you live or were passing through Bells Hill flats in Barnet yesterday evening - did you see anything suspicious?

“Have you got information that could assist police. We need to hear from you urgently to catch those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0208 785 8099 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or tweet @MetCC

You can read more about how to protect your home here: https://www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/