A police officer who raped a teenage girl twice after lying to her about his age was jailed for nine years on Friday (November 30).

Police Constable Adam Provan, now 39, of the Met's East Area Command Unit, arranged to go on a date with his victim in late August 2010 when she was just 16 years old. He told her he was 22 when he was in fact much older.

The court heard how he raped her in the woods and forced her to perform a sex act in a park despite her saying "no" several times.

Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said: "PC Provan abused his position to win the trust of his victim and deliberately deceived her; she felt reassured he was a police officer and had no idea of the large age gap between them.

"This assault was brazen and calculated, with clear indication he had planned it beforehand.

"The victim has been incredibly brave in giving evidence in court and I commend her courage in reliving what happened to her in court.

“I would like to praise the efforts of the investigators involved whose dedication and thorough work has helped secure this conviction, and the sentence reflects the severity of his offending.

“The MPS expects its officers to uphold the highest standards of behaviour both whilst on and off-duty. PC Provan has been suspended from duties, and will now face misconduct proceedings.”

PC Provan met his victim through one of her friends who he had contacted by mistake and they exchanged messages and photos before deciding to go on a date.

During the first crime in the woods, his victim tried to think of ways to escape but stayed because PC Provan had her bag in his car and they were alone in a remote area.

He then took her to a fast food restaurant in Harold Hill where he encouraged her to lie to her father and tell him that they had been to the cinema, even looking up films on his phone.

PC Provan then took the girl for a walk in nearby Central Park and forced her to commit a sex act. The girl told the court she said "no" several times and made it absolutely clear to Provan she was not consenting, it was said.

The girl was eventually able to tell a relative she was raped and it was reported to police in May 2016 before Provan was arrested on June 1 that year. He was eventually charged in September 2017.

PC Provan admitted he had been on the date but denied anything sexual had happened.

PC Provan was sentenced and placed on the sex offenders' register after a trial at Wood Green Crown Court which lasted from November 21 until November 29.