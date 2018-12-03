Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wife of a missing elderly man is "desperate" for news after he disappeared after a visit to a friend.

Michael Radford, 81, called his wife at 8pm on Saturday (December 1) to say he was about to return home.

The Barnet resident had been to Eastleigh in Hampshire to visit a friend but he never returned home.

Mr Radford was driving a blue coloured BMW 318 with the registration number T71 GGO.

Police have discovered that the vehicle was spotted driving through Hampshire and Surrey since Saturday night.

However Mr Radford is yet to arrive back at home in Barnet or contact his wife.

A Metropolitan Police appeal for information said Mr Radford was a "competent driver".

But there are concerns he became "lost or confused" on his journey home from Hampshire.

Now officers are hoping help from the public could find out where the missing man is.

Anyone with information on Michael Radford’s whereabouts is asked to call North West Command Unit on 101 quoting 18MIS048231.

