There are severe delays on the North Circular going by Brent Cross after a car overturned in the lane heading east.

The accident involved a lorry and a picture from the scene at the junction with Golders Green Road shows a car on its roof, with particularly bad impact on the front.

Another earlier accident on the A406 is causing delays of up to 55 minutes as congestion slowly eases after two lanes had been closed.

All lanes have since been reopened but congestion is expected to remain in the area.

Delays are not as bad west of Hendon Way – before and by Brent Cross – and congestion stretches back to the Harrow Road underpass.

