There are severe delays on the North Circular going by Brent Cross after a car overturned in the lane heading east.
The accident involved a lorry and a picture from the scene at the junction with Golders Green Road shows a car on its roof, with particularly bad impact on the front.
Another earlier accident on the A406 is causing delays of up to 55 minutes as congestion slowly eases after two lanes had been closed.
All lanes have since been reopened but congestion is expected to remain in the area.
Delays are not as bad west of Hendon Way – before and by Brent Cross – and congestion stretches back to the Harrow Road underpass.
Good news!
All lanes open again...
'Another collision'
TfL is now reporting there has been another collision on the North Circular, this time at the Staples Corner flyover where one lane has been closed. Queues are building and delays should be expected.
Good news towards Brent Cross
And traffic is pretty much back to normal near Brent Cross.
Traffic returning to normal
One lane is still closed at Staples Corner.
Picture from the scene
Traffic starting to ease but still heavy
Travel time is starting to come down once you get past Hendon Way and out of view of Brent Cross. The AA says travel time is around 25 minutes now, which is better than the 50-minute delays just half an hour or so ago.
One taken to hospital
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:47am today (22 October) to North Circular Road, Golders Green to reports of a road traffic collision.
“We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene.
“We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital.”
Expect delays
It’s not looking good on the North Circular this morning and TfL are warning to expect delays here.