Feltham's travelling showmen who first settled off Station Estate Road over 100 years ago are fighting to stay in their homes.

Hounslow Council has raised the prospect of buying them out and moving them on, so that homes could be built on the sites.

As the showmen, who run funfairs across west London, battle to save their homes, Yasmin Parnham tells us in her own words why they are determined not to be forced out.

"Since the day we heard our homes were under the threat of compulsory purchase from the council we’ve tried hard to find out facts; the showmen who live alongside me here are nervous and in fear of losing their homes.

Try as we might we can’t find out what’s going to happen or indeed what the council think they can make happen.

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

Our families have lived here for generations - well over 100 years - and many of us own our properties' freeholds outright.

There are some families who don’t own their yards but still live in them because years ago some elderly showmen sold their land back to the council as they thought they were going to lose it anyway.

Showmen like to work hard and pass on homes, land and sentimental things down the generations. One thing we all know and agree on is that we are going to put up a fight to keep our homes.

Some of the showmen are quite elderly and when I see the anguish in their eyes, as they speak of the possibility of the council buying their homes, it just makes me more determined to fight with everything we have - the great support we have it drives us more.

A local girl I'd never met before, Joel Tillie, got in touch with me on Facebook. She asked what we were going to do to keep our homes and said she wanted to set up a support group for us.

She set up the 'Save Feltham Showman Site' group so we speak about anything the community could do to help us. I don’t think Joel or I could ever have anticipated the support we’d get.

We now have over 14,400 members and it’s not even been active a month yet. Joel was a stranger who wanted to help us and I was taken aback by her kindness but not as much as I have been by the constant stream of offers of help and information that I have received daily into my inbox through the group.

Total strangers have even knocked on my parents' door offering help in any way they can - it's been totally overwhelming. People feel so strongly about our story they want to reach out and help us.

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

I’ve been asked twice if I could set up an account so they could donate money to help us fight, this is the community from Feltham who we didn’t even know.

People genuinely want to help us keep our homes and it actually makes me very emotional.

Showmen always stick together and unite whenever we're needed but now the surrounding community is joining us too.

I’ve even had other showmen who I don’t even know from Manchester, Yorkshire and even Scotland offer to support us in any way they can - it's is such a great feeling to know others are willing to do whatever they can to help you.

We need our homes, we’ve set up our lives here and don’t want to move, for the ones on their own like widowers or women on their own, like myself and a few others here, we feel safe in our community with people we’ve known all our lives - they’re our friends and family.

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

There aren't enough showmen's yards and winter quarters now, they’re very few and far between and we need to keep the land we have.

We need the site for our homes and to store and maintain our fairground rides and equipment.

We have to have land that has turning points and good access for large vehicles - it has to be big enough to store large fair ground rides.

The council has earmarked our Feltham site as a great location to redevelop because it's near the train station, the town, parks and the M3, M25 and M4 motorways.

I understand London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to build high density homes near transport hubs but we didn't write the London Plan, so how is it fair to take our homes (that we own) and replace them with homes for others?

How are their needs more important than ours?

(Image: Yasmin Parnham)

We are a cultural minority and I think our case will set the precedent for all showmen and their homes and land.

I worry they will want to do this to showmen all over and if they get away with taking what we own who’s next?

None of us could operate our businesses without our sites. This is all we know - it's our livelihood, all children love to come to the fairs. I love being a showman, it’s in my blood and I enjoy every part of what I do.

How is anyone’s home safe if anyone's home can be bought by the council? I fear soon the only homes left will be concrete jungles of high-rise flats."

What does the council have to say?

On June 11, Hounslow Council leader Steve Curran issued a statement about the Feltham showmen's site.

It read: "Hounslow, alongside many other London boroughs, is facing a major crisis in housing, at the heart of which is the lack of supply of truly affordable homes.

"The new London Plan also requires Hounslow to provide 21,800 new homes over the next 10 years - an increase of 165% from our previous target of 8,220 units in the previous 10 years.

"The Feltham Masterplan was produced to consider how the Feltham area could be physically developed over the next 15 years.

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

"It identifies the Station Estate Road 'Travelling Show People's' site as having potential for redevelopment for housing due to its close proximity to the train station and town centre.

"Following public consultation the masterplan was approved in September 2017.

"The masterplan is not a statutory document, but it forms part of the evidence base for the West of the Borough Plan which will have statutory weight when adopted.

"Whilst the site is shown as part of the masterplan for Feltham, this is subject to full engagement with the community, and the successful relocation of the Travelling Show People to a suitable alternative site.

"In order to identify a suitable alternative site, we have carried a detailed assessment of the current and future needs of the existing Traveling Show People community. We have also carried out a 'Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA)', which is a borough-wide assessment.

"We continue to look for a suitable alternative site and engage with the community to assess their needs."