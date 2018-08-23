Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The price of petrol is creeping up across the UK.

Especially during the summer months when day trips and travelling from A to B is crucial to make the most of the holidays.

Also, London is not exempt from being hit by more expensive fuel as recent studies show.

The average price of petrol in London is 130 per litre according to petrolprices.com, the same as the UK average.

Motorists could be paying as much as 132.9 per litre depending on where they top up.

The wholesale price for fuel is actually falling but prices in the UK have been steadily rising, meaning hard-hit motorists are increasingly out of pocket when it comes to forecourt fuel prices.

If you are topping up at any major fuel station this week there is a way to get £15 off your purchase as long as you hold on to your receipt.

The offer is available at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda, the Co-Operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco and Shell.

It works by signing up to cashback website Topcashback and unfortunately only works for new customers. If you have a receipt for petrol from any of the above fuel stations you can claim £15 back using the following steps.

How to claim

The deal is available until midnight September 2.

To redeem the offer, new members can follow these simple steps: