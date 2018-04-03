Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stricter MOT test changes are coming in May which could see you landed with a hefty fine of £2,500 if you're not careful.

Failure to meet the new rules which bring about changes to how vehicles are classed after a test could land you in very hot water.

According to the current regulations, if your car is deemed roadworthy you can continue to drive it even after it has failed as long as your old MOT remains valid.

However from next month, if your vehicle fails its MOT and is deemed as having a "major" or "dangerous" fault, then getting behind the wheel before it's fixed will mean a £2,500 fine and three points on your licence.

In addition, the new law states if you've been fined for this in the past three years, you face a minimum ban of six months, as reported by Mirror Online .

What's changing

You cannot drive without a valid MOT, with fines of up to £1,000 if you're caught, but you used to be able to get around that.

This is because you can get an MOT a month before your current certificate expires.

So if you booked in early, rather than being forced off the road if your car failed, you could drive it away as long as it was still deemed roadworthy.

This let drivers book in for the needed repair and then get the vehicle re-tested when it suited them.

But that might not be an option anymore.

The new rules

From May, cars will have any faults found placed in one of three categories:

dangerous

major

minor

Minor defects need to be identified and recorded and the car owner will be advised to have them repaired, but you still pass.

However, any dangerous faults receive an automatic fail. This would be fairly academic, except for two things.

Firstly "using a vehicle in a dangerous condition" is an offence, one that carries a fine of £2,500 and three points on your licence the first time you're caught and a minimum ban of six months if you're caught twice in three years.

Secondly, MOT results are uploaded and stored centrally, so any "dangerous" faults go on the database straight away.

And the offence of driving with a dangerous vehicle applies whether you have a valid MOT or not.

Which means, if your car does fail its MOT with a "dangerous" fault, you really don't have any choice but to leave it there until it's fixed now - no matter how early you book in your test.

